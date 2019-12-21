MANILA, Philippines – The naked body of a 22-year-old woman was found on a road in Cebu City past midnight Saturday, December 21, after allegedly slipping and falling from a ledge off a condominium building.

According to police, Marlhan Castaños was sitting on a ledge outside the window of a room on the 24th floor of a condominium when she suddenly slipped and fell. The condominium was located in the city's IT Park at Barangay Apas.

Mabolo Police Staff Sergeant Ador Bacalso said construction workers who saw the incident take place reported seeing Castaños and a man arguing inside the room before she made her way to the ledge outside.

Police identified the man as a 25-to-30-year-old Taiwanese national who was Castaños' boyfriend.

Bacalso said police were investigating whether or not there was foul play involved in Castaños' death. He added the man was taken in for questioning, but was allowed to leave for lack of evidence to hold him accountable for the incident.

Among the evidence retrieved included Castaños' cellphone, which was found broken inside the room. Police said the phone was taken to the Regional Anti-crime Unit in Central Visayas for inspection. – Rappler.com