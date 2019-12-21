MANILA, Philippines – Following the order of their commander-in-chief, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced on Saturday, December 21, that they will perform silent drills "regularly" for the public.

"We will comply with the directive of the President and Commander in Chief to have regular Silent Drill performances. We will determine the details," said spokesman Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo in a statement.

Why the public drills? President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the performance of daily military drills every day to honor national hero Jose Rizal and the country.

The President said he was "inspired" to give the order after a trip to China, where he saw civilians flocking to watch a military exhibition.

The Armed Forces are ready: Duterte gave the order at the ROTC Summit on Friday, which culminated in a silent drill competition among schools of the uniformed services. Cadets from the Philippine Military Academy won the first prize.

The AFP did not specify how frequent the performances will occur but suggested that the 7 competitors in the contest perform on a "rotation basis." – Rappler.com