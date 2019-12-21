MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's approval and trust ratings surged in December 2019, according to a Pulse Asia survey that was conducted during the country's hosting of the Southeast Asian Games.

The latest public approval figure for the Philippines' chief executive is at 87%, or 9 percentage points higher than September's 78%, Pulse Asia said in a press release on Saturday, December 21.

His trust rating, meanwhile, is at 83% or 8 points higher than September.

The Ulat ng Bayan survey was conducted from December 3 to 8 – during the controversial (SEA) Games that came under heavy criticism for lack of preparations. The height of the mess that greeted international participants happened though a week before December 3. By December 3, the 3rd day of the Games, the Philippine team was already reaping golds.

In 2018, Pulse Survey conducted its yearend survey from December 14-21. The year before that, in 2017, it held its survey from December 10-15.

Huge increases in Balance Luzon

Duterte's approval rating increased in all geographic areas, except in the National Capital Region where the figure declined from September's 80% to 78% in December.

Balance Luzon registered the highest increase, climbing 14 points from 69% in September to 83% in December.

Mindanao, meanwhile, registed a 6-point increase at 98% from September's 92%. Visayas follows with 93% or a 9-point increase from 84%.

His trust ratings increased in December 2019 in all geographic areas, with Balance Luzon also leading the pack with a 13-point increase from 62% in September to 75% in December.

Duterte enjoyed a 7-point rise in Mindanao with 98% while Visayas registered a trust rating of 89%. NCR, meanwhile, saw a two-point increase from 76% to 78%.

Approval in ABC, trust in D

Among socio-economic classes, Duterte’s approval rating was highest in Class ABC with 89%.

Class D registered a rating of 88% while Class E is at 84%.

Duterte's trust rating, meanwhile, is inversely proportional with Class ABC which only registered 72%.

He got the highest trust rating among members of Class D with 85% while Class E registered 80%.

Build, build, build?

Malacañang on Saturday attributed the increase to the country's hosting of the 30th SEA Games, the administration's war on drugs, infrastructure programs, and socio-economic reforms, among others.

In a statement, Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said that the increase in the ratings is a "a testament to the Duterte Administration’s efficiency and commitment towards serving the Filipinos."

"Despite the relentless attacks and criticisms from the opposition and critics, we will continue to strive to provide better services to all the Filipinos, for us to achieve overall development and success," he said. "We will continue to undertake necessary government programs, reforms, and actions in support of our goals as we aim for a better Philippines." – Rappler.com