CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City pollice will set up motorcycle checkpoints and deploy additional foot patrols to deter robbers this holiday season.

The beefed-up security comes after a shootout between police and 3 riding-in-tandem robbers in Barangay Maguikay last December 12, which resulted in the death of 2 of the suspects.

Mandaue City Police Office chief Colonel Jonathan Abella said on Saturday, December 21, that motorcycle stops would be placed in random areas, to be manned by at least 2 cops.

Police will also join barangay officials in monitoring the streets.

Security forces will also be on the lookout for any new faces in barangays, as they may be robbers from other regions visiting just to loot for the holidays. – Rappler.com