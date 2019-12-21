MANILA, Philippines – In response to Angkas' claim that 17,000 of its bikers would lose their jobs due to a government limit, the inter-agency technical working group (TWG) tasked to look into the safety of motorcycle taxis offered this solution: switch to the new firms.

TWG for motorcycle taxis chairman Antonio Gardiola Jr of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said on Saturday, December 21, that Angkas bikers to be deactivated may be absorbed by the two newcomers, JoyRide and Move It. (READ: #SaveAngkas trends worldwide: Netizens rage over plight of Angkas bikers)

Gardiola explained that the cap limits Angkas to just 10,000 bikers from 27,000 in Metro Manila, but Move-It and Joy Ride will have their own bikers as well. This means that some 30,000 motorcycle taxis will be available, provided that the two new companies will deploy the maximum number of allowed drivers.

Meanwhile, some 9,000 bikers will be allotted for Metro Cebu, with each ride-hailing firm getting an equal share. This would bring the number of motorcycles to 39,000 nationwide.

The cap was imposed by the TWG for a study on road safety. Gardiola added that the cap ensures a competitive market and avoids a monopoly by Angkas.

"Also, please note that when the cap was discussed during the consultation meeting with Angkas and the other [transport network companies], Angkas did not, in any way, express disagreement. They were, in fact, amenable to it," Gardiola said.

The TWG extended the duration of the motorcycle taxi pilot run until March 2020. It was supposed to end on Monday, December 23. – Rappler.com