MANILA, Philippines – While many Filipinos online expressed support for the Angkas rally on Sunday, December 22, they met with anger and disappointment the presence of Senator Imee Marcos.

The daughter of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos joined Angkas bikers, commuters, and transport advocates in a protest against the government's decision to lower the cap on the number of its motorcycle taxi service bikers. She was also given time to address the crowd while they were gathered at the EDSA Kalayaan Shrine, a monument commemorating the end of Martial Law and her father's regime.

One Twitter user showed a press release from Marcos' camp that was being disseminated among the attendees.

May namigay ng statement ni Imee Marcos dito sa Angkas Rally pic.twitter.com/Tm4QWKYOKL — Bahaghari #StopTheAttacks (@BahaghariMM) December 21, 2019

Some Twitter users expressed disappointment in Angkas for lending her a platform during the event, saying that she was riding on the popularity of the movement for political gain:

Wala namang "Angkas" sa probinsya.



Ulol ka imee baba.



Ang Angkas naman nagpapa-uto-uto!



Bakit nyo sya binigyan ng plataporma? — Jus Dicere (Laurene II) (@RenHu2) December 22, 2019

Here's what other Filipinos online had to say about her attendance:

