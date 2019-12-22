MANILA, Philippines – Tollway operator NLEX Corporation is gearing up for the expected exodus to Northern and Central Luzon provinces during the holidays.

NLEX Corporation announced on Sunday, December 22, that it would be adopting the “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko” motorist assistance program for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) as traffic volume is expected to surge by some 10% until January 6, 2020.

NLEX said traffic operations personnel would be on heightened alert. They will be working longer hours to monitor operations at toll plazas in Balintawak, Mindanao Avenue, Bocaue,

San Fernando City, Tarlac City, and Tipo in Subic.

The following measures can also be expected:

December 21

Additional collection points will be activated in the Balintawak (24 points), Mindanao (10 points), and Tarlac (21 point) toll plazas during peak hours.

December 26 to January 5

60 collection points will be set up in the main Bocaue Toll Barrier.

Toll tellers at the Tarlac City and Tipo Subic toll plazas will issue pre-encoded transit tickets to reduce waiting time.

Car breakdowns

In the case of breakdowns, free towing services will be provided to the nearest exit from 6 am on December 28 to 11:59 pm on December 29, and from 6 am on January 4 to 6 am on January 6.

Aside from these, NLEX Corporation said counterflow lanes would be set up at the NLEX-SCTEX if necessary to ensure smoother traffic flow.

In case of emergencies, medical services and incident response teams will also be provided.

Motorists can check NLEX Corporation's Facebook and Twitter accounts for traffic updates. Concerns may be forwarded to the NLEX-SCTEX hotline at 1-35000 or by messaging its social media accounts. – Rappler.com