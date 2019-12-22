MANILA, Philippines – The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Sunday, December 22, declared a long holiday ceasefire that will take effect first hour Monday, December 23, and will last until January 7 next year.

“The Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines hereby orders all commands and units of the New People’s Army and the people’s militias a nationwide ceasefire order that will take effect from 00:00H of 23 December 2019 to 23:59H of 7 January 2020,” the CPP statement released on Sunday said.

The CPP statement shows expectation that the government will match its ceasefire declaration.

"This ceasefire order shall take effect upon issuance of the corresponding and reciprocal ceasefire orders in the form of Suspension of Military Operations (SOMO) and Suspension of Police Operations (SOPO) to be issued by the Government of the Philippines," CPP added.

The ceasefire declaration follows a recommendation signed by representatives of President Rodrigo Duterte and the National Democratic Front (NDF) who held backchannel talks in Utrecht. (READ: Holiday ceasefire with CPP pushed after informal talks)

It also comes in the wake of several months of violent clashes between the military and the New People's Army that have killed scores from both sides. Civilians have been caught in the crossfire, too.– Rappler.com