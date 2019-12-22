MANILA, Philippines – A grenade attack near the Notre Dame Cathedral complex in Cotabato City left "casualties" among soldiers, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced on Sunday, December 22.

According to Western Mindanao Command spokesman Major Arvin Encinas, 3 men aboard a motorcycle threw a grenade along Sinsuat Avenue, where troops of the Philippine Army's 5th Special Forces Battalion were deployed.

The attack occurred just around 50 meters away from the Notre Dame Cathedral complex.

Troops retaliated by shooting at the attackers, who sped away. Encinas said there were "casualties among the troops," but did not elaborate. – Rappler.com