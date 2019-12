MANILA, Philippines – Just after a grenade attack in Cotabato City, twin blasts injured at least 5 in the province of Cotabato on Sunday evening, December 22.

In a message to reporters, the military's Western Mindanao Command spokesman Major Arvin Encinas said two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were detonated in the town of Libungan at around 6:30 pm.

Libungan is around 50 kilometers east of Cotabato City. – Rappler.com