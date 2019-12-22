LAGUNA, Philippines – At least 7 people died while over a hundred others were rushed to different hospitals after drinking lambanog in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon on Sunday, December 22.

Police said most of the victims were from Rizal town in Laguna, specifically from barangays Pook and Taytay.

Laguna police have yet to identify the 6 fatalities in Laguna, while 122 people, all residents of Rizal town, were rushed to hospitals after showing signs of poisoning such as stomachache and vomiting.

Meanwhile, in Candelaria town in Quezon, a male resident also died Sunday after ingesting lambanog.

Quezon Police Director Superintendent Audrie Madrideo identified the fatality as Ernesto Aguilar, 54, a resident of Barangay Sta Catalina Sur in Candelaria.

In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to lambanog brewers over high methanol content. At least 21 died last year due to methanol poisoning, according to a Philippine Star report.

Lambanog is a traditional Filipino alcoholic drink derived from coconut sap. It has a high alcohol content of around 40%. – Rappler.com