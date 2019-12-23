BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A real estate agent was killed and her daughter injured after an unidentified man shot them inside an eatery in La Trinidad, Benguet, Sunday night, December 22.

Lorna Simon Aquino, 56, and her daughter Karen Aquino Santiago, 28, were having a quick dinner in an eatery in Barangay Pico when a man barged in and quickly assassinated Aquino.

Her daughter tried to shield Aquino, but she was also shot in the face.

The police said the suspect then rode a Toyota Wigo, which had no license plate.

The two were brought to the hospital, but Aquino was declared dead on arrival. Santiago remains in the hospital.

Police are looking at the CCTV for leads on the identity of the killer. – Rappler.com