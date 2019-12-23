CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard has suspended sea travel in all areas under Signal No. 1 on Monday, December 23.

"All areas under tropical cyclone wind signal no 1 are now suspended effective immediately," Philippine Coast Guard Visayas spokesperson MJ Encina told reporters.

The suspension comes a day before Christmas eve, when many who work and go to school in Cebu City, the economic center of the region, will head home for the Christmas break.



The coast guard does not yet have an estimate of how many passengers are stranded in the region due to the suspension.

The areas under Signal No 1 include:

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern part of Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Island, Camotes Islands)

central part of Cebu (Balamban, Talisay, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao)

northeastern part of Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, President Carlos P Garcia)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Signal No. 1 means winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h are expected. (READ: PAGASA: Be vigilant, Tropical Storm Ursula may hit Christmas Eve)

OceanJet announced trip cancellations on their Facebook page:

Meanwhile, Fastcat said in a Facebook post that, in addition to voyages under areas covered by the coast guard's advisory, the Toledo, Cebu, to San Carlos, Negros Occidental trips have also been cancelled. – Rappler.com