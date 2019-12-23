MANILA, Philippines – A total of 4,667 Quezon City Hall employees will have a minimum monthly salary of P13,000 by the second quarter of 2020, which translates to a minimum of P590 per day, as prescribed by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

This comes after a review of the city hall’s salary program for city hall workers showed that some employees were getting below minimum pay despite working 40 hours or more per week.

P152 million will be allocated in the second quarter of 2020 for the salary increase.

The salary raise will apply to all contractual personnel and job order employees under the executive department.

“It is high time that we raise the salary of our employees who are tirelessly working for our constituents. It is their right to be entitled to what is indicated in the law,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a media release on Monday, December 23.

According to Belmonte, city health workers have historically been the most affected by below-minimum salaries.

Belmonte also announced on Monday that city hall employees would get their Christmas bonus before the end of the year. P186.8 million has been approved for the bonuses of all plantilla employees.

Meanwhile, non-plantilla workers will each get P3,000 worth of cash incentives.

“Because of our efficient revenue collection, we were able to collect and even surpass our target revenue collection for this year. It is only imperative that we give back and take into consideration the salary of all our employees,” said Belmonte. – Janella Paris/Rappler.com

