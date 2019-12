MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) suspended number coding over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

On its official Facebook page, the MMDA posted on Friday, December 20, that the number coding scheme is suspended for private and public utility vehicles – except provincial buses – on the following dates:

December 23

December 24

December 25

December 30

December 31

January 1

For provincial buses, the suspension of the number coding scheme will be longer:

December 23

December 24

December 25

December 26

December 27

December 30

December 31

January 1

January 2



The number coding scheme is regularly implemented in Metro Manila on weekdays to reduce traffic congestion. It prohibits vehicles from major roads based on the final digit of their license plate. – Rappler.com