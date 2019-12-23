MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr downplayed the United States' sanctions that seek to deny entry to officials involved in the detention of Senator Leila de Lima, as he vowed the Philippines would not give up its authority to try the opposition senator in court.

In a series of tweets on Monday, December 23, Locsin downplayed the sanctions, saying the effort by US lawmakers was "of no moment," and that the only way De Lima would be free was after undergoing trial.

"Sovereignty is indivisible. Give up one aspect – like a judicial trial – to please the merely elected abroad at the expense of the highly educated and academically accomplished at home you may as well give up national security to China," Locsin said.

Like Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, Locsin asserted that De Lima's imprisonment was lawful, with Supreme Court decisions upholding her detention "proof" it had followed Philippine laws. He then used the recent guilty Ampatuan massacre verdict as an example the Philippine justice system worked.

"To its credit, the Republic's highest legal authority ruled them (drug convicts) sufficient prosecution and trial – 2x (twice). The US [amendment] was by senators of varied talents; the SC ruling was by honor graduates. Point PH," Locsin said.

What sanctions? Philippine officials involved in De Lima's detention face the prospect of being denied entry to the US, following President Donald Trump's signing off on the US 2020 budget that includes a provision prohibiting their entry.

The prohibition on entry was part of the general provisions of the 2020 State and foreign operations appropriations bill. It tasks the US Secretary of State to prohibit from entering the US, Philippine officials about whom he has "credible information [to] have been involved in the wrongful imprisonment" of De Lima.

The United States has not yet released a list of Philippine officials who may be affected by the sanction but De Lima had earlier identified several officials she believed to be involved in her detention.

This included no less than President Rodrigo Duterte, Panelo, former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, and former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. Several lawmakers were also named.

The sanction included in the US 2020 budget is one of two sanctions proposed by US senators. The second, which is a US Senate resolution invoking the Global Magnitsky Act, has yet to be adopted by the Senate. (READ: What we know so far: Proposed U.S. sanctions vs PH officials in drug war) – Rappler.com