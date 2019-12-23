CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 32-year-old farmer was arrested for extortion and pretending to be a kidnapper of a security guard's daughter.

Jade Sabroso was arrested on Saturday, December 21, by the Central Visayas police's Anti-Kidnapping Group, after demanding P50,000 from a 45-year-old man who posted a photo of his missing daughter on Facebook.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Zosimo Ravanes said Sabroso threatened to sell the organs of the man's daughter if no ransom would be paid.

Operatives were able to trace Sabroso after he claimed the money from a remittance center.

Police then found that the security guard's daughter was with her friends all along, leading them to immediately arrest Sabroso.

"Iyang gipahimuslan ang higayon nga nakita niya sa Facebook nga 'missing,'" said Ravanes.

(He took advantage of the situation when he saw the "missing" post on Facebook.)

Ravanes said this may not be the first time Sabroso pulled off such a scheme, adding that he may even be connected to actual kidnapping operations.

But Sabroso said poverty led him to commit the crime. – Rappler.com