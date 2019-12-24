MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle ride-hailing firm JoyRide is getting flak online, with netizens calling the company out for seemingly suspicious online behavior from apparent bots and endorsers.

JoyRide was introduced by the government on Monday, December 23, as one of two new players in the motorcycle taxi industry, after it announced a cap on bikers plying the cities.

The cap threatened to take away jobs of 17,000 bikers from Angkas, the Philippines' dominant motorcycle ride-hailing company. The hashtag #SaveAngkas trended worldwide last Saturday, December 21, and Angkas drivers, commuters, and supporters also staged a protest the day after.

Angkas bikers may be absorbed by the new companies, said Antonio Gardiola Jr of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), adding this would ensure a "competitive market" and avoid a monopoly by Angkas.

But since JoyRide's introduction in the motorcycle ride-hailing market, netizens have grown suspicious of the company's motives and its attempts to gather endorsers for the firm.

One of the most notable figures who's been promoting JoyRide include Twitter personality Senyora, whose tweet has since gotten backlash furious netizens.

Oh para sa mga hirap magbook ngayong magpapasko! May bagong Motorcycle App na! Mag #JoyRideNa dahil hindi nakakaganda kapag stressed ngayong Holiday season. pic.twitter.com/BvE6ZRAxU3 — SENYORA (@Senyora) December 23, 2019

Actress Johanna Kiray Celis was also slammed for endorsing the ride-hailing service, especially as she expressed her support for Angkas earlier this month.

Grabe ang hirap na mag book ngayon ng grab at angkas!



Pero good news, may nabalitaan ako! May bagong app na ngayon kung saan pwede mag book ng motor. Di na tayo mahihirapan mag book dito. Nakapag-download na ako ng JoyRide app, download na din kayo! #JoyRideNa pic.twitter.com/7zN6Kign5i — Johanna Kiray Celis (@kiraycelis) December 23, 2019

Kami na lang ulit inedorse mo pic.twitter.com/DMaGVAdJwS — Angkas (@angkas) December 23, 2019

Netizen Jam Ancheta also posted about several alleged bots recommending JoyRide for their “safe rides” and “caring drivers,” despite the service only starting operations on December 23.

Several netizens also posted a rumor – that Senator Bong Go is involved in JoyRide. The company had to release a statement declaring that Go is not its owner nor is he associated with it.

Seeing netizens' suspicions towards JoyRide, the official Angkas account on Monday tweeted about its commitment to the bikers.

"Dito sa (Here at) Angkas, we vest our bikers. Not our interests. #SaveAngkas"

Dito sa Angkas, we vest our bikers. Not our interests. #SaveAngkas — Angkas (@angkas) December 23, 2019

