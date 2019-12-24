MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Catholics flock to churches on Tuesday evening, December 24, for the annual Christmas Eve Masses to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Do you want to hear Mass but you are unable to physically go to church?

You can watch the following Christmas Eve Masses on Rappler:

Christmas Eve Mass at Ateneo de Manila University's Church of the Gesù, led by ADMU president Father Jose Ramon Villarin (courtesy of Ateneo), at 8 pm;

Christmas Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral, led by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle (courtesy of TV Maria), at 8:30 pm.

The embedded videos will remain accessible after the Christmas Eve Masses.

Have a meaningful Christmas!