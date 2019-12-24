LANAO DEL NORTE, Philippines – The acting chief of police of Binidayan town in Lanao del Sur and his driver were killed in an ambush on Monday, December 23.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Amen Lucman Macalangan and his driver Ramel Pangcatan, a member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team of Binidayan, were killed in the ambush in Pagayawan town.

Macalangan became the OIC after the municipal police chief was relieved less than a month ago.

Macalangan led the confiscation of smuggled cigarettes and illegal logs, among other aggressive law enforcement operations.

Lanao del Sur provincial police director Madzgani Mukaram said Macalangan and Pangcatan were on their way home from a weekly police meeting in Marawi City when they were ambushed.

"He received threats from those he operated against, like the owner of the contrabands and log owners," Mukaram said.

Mukaram said Macalangan was not swayed by the threats.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr condemned the attack.

“The security sector is our ally when it comes to maintaining peace and order in Lanao del Sur. We condemn the killing of Police Officer Amen Lucman Macalangan, OIC of the Binidayan MPS, and his companion in the Municipality of Pagayawan by unknown perpetrators," Adiong said.

"Macalangan was passionate in his anti-criminality campaign and we applaud his dedication and hard work. I urge the Philippine National Police to be both vigilant and rigorous in capturing those behind this merciless killing. I also ask the public to bring any useful information to the police for the immediate solving of this case.” the governor said. – Rappler.com