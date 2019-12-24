MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized shabu (methamphetamine) from a Chinese worth P802 million in a buy-bust on Christmas Eve Tuesday, December 24.

What happened? PDEA Metro Manila conducted the trick operation in Barangay Sienna, Quezon City, outside the rented house of the suspect identified as Zhang Yun Quan. They first seized around 2 kilograms worth P13.6 million before identifying themselves as anti-drug agents.

Zhang then allegedly ran to his house, where the PDEA agents said they found around 116 more packs of shabu concealed in Chinese tea bags and biscuit tin cans with Thai markings weighing around 116 kilograms and worth P788.8 million.

The build-up: In a statement, PDEA Metro Manila chief Joel Plaza said members of their Regional Special Enforcement Team surveilled Zhang “for the past 2 weeks.”

The PDEA will file complaints of possession and sale of illegal drugs as prohibited by The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. – Rappler.com