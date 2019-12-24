MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, December 24, reminded Filipinos to be kind, especially to the less fortunate, and share blessings this Christmas.

Beyond partaking in traditions, Duterte also urged families to forge stronger ties this holiday season.

Read the President’s full Christmas message below:

I join the Christian faithful in celebrating the joyous occasion of Christmas. This day reminds us of the birth of a savior who exemplified the true meaning of love, grace and selflessness to the world.

As we remember the true meaning of this solemn festivity, may we emulate Christ’s empathy and kindness by opening our hearts and extending our hands to everyone, especially to those who are less fortunate, and sharing them the bounty and blessings we have received in the past year. This season is a perfect time, not only to partake in our traditions, but also to reflect on the importance of family as the center of our celebration.

I call on every Filipino across the globe to be an inspiration to others through our small acts of benevolence. As we delight ourselves in the warmth of our loved ones, let us strengthen our bonds and deepen our relationships with one another. Together, let us rejoice in Christ’s compassion and celebrate our shared humanity as we steer our nation towards a brighter tomorrow.

I wish everyone a happy and blessed Christmas. – Rappler.com