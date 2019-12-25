CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sea trips may resume in several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Visayas said.



Over 23,000 were stranded after Typhoon Ursula hit the Visayas region on Christmas Eve.

Areas where sea travel may resume include:

Central Cebu

Bohol

Camotes

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao

Surigao Del Norte

The typhoon made its 5th landfall over the northern tip of Aklan-Antique at around 8:40 am Wednesday morning. (READ: Typhoon Ursula crosses northern tip of Aklan-Antique)



Thousands who work and go to school in Cebu City were unable to go home for Christmas to surrounding provinces due to the typhoon.

Trips in ports no longer under storm signal warning may resume immediately, PCG Central Visayas spokesperson MJ Encinas said. – Rappler.com