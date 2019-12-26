TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – The province of Leyte was placed under a state of calamity on Thursday, December 26, due to the trail of destruction brought about by Typhoon Ursula.

According to Vice Governor Carlo P. Loreto, the decision came after the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council of Leyte released its assessment.

"There is an urgency for immediate repair and rehabilitation of severely damaged public structure of government agencies and providing assistance to restore livelihood and living condition of people," Loreto said.

In a report by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reducation Management Office (PDRRMO) on Thursday afternoon, the total damage reached P44,805,155,00. The total includes destroyed crops, fisheries, livestock and poultry and infrastructure.

Moreover, a total of 1,941 families were evacuated as of 3 pm on Tuesday, December 24, from the towns of Palo, La Paz, Dulag, Babatngon, Barugo, San Isidro, Ormoc, Isabel, Bato, Abuyog and Jaro in Leyte.

According to Roel Montesa of PDRRMO Leyte, a 13-year-old boy from Baybay City died after he was electricuted. In Kanangga Leyte, Ramil Rosal Sr., 37 yrs old died due drowning, while his son Rey Jun Rosal is still missing.

"We are a mixture of feelings right now, were supposed to be festive because it's Christmas but at the same time we feel for those affected by Typhoon Ursula," Vice Governor Loreto said.

Tacloban City

While Tacloban City was among those that felt the brunt of Typhoon Ursula’s wrath, its mayor assured on Christmas Day that the city reported no fatalities from the disaster.

“Based on our report, we do not see any fatality,” said Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez to Rappler.

Tacloban City-Palo area in Leyte was Typhoon Ursula’s second stop after it made landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar on Tuesday afternoon, December 24. Leyte was the province hardest hit by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in November 2013.

A fire also razed the homes of families in Brgy. 66 in Tacloban City, almost at the same time as Typhoon Ursula’s landfall in the area.

Tacloban City Vice Mayor Jerry Yaokasin said 19 houses were affected – 13 houses were totally damaged while 6 houses partially damaged as of Wednesday morning, December 25.

The city council, however, is still awaiting the assessment report and recommendation from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) for the possibility of declaring the city under the state of calamity.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 residents from coastal areas in Tacloban City were affected by the Typhoon Ursula’s strong winds and rain, according to Ildebrando Bernadas, the Head of the CDRRMO.

Several buildings and homes in Tacloban City were also destroyed due to the typhoon.

Staying alert

In preparation for Typhoon Ursula, Tacloban City activated 12 of its 72 evacuation centers. While the evacuation centers don’t have modular tents yet, the city government said they’re eyeing to purchase a number of these by next year.

Romualdez said that residents were informed that a select number of evacuation centers will be open for Typhoon Ursula and that there may be a need to evacuate their houses as a precaution. However, he noted that many of the residents voluntarily went to the evacuation centers upon learning that the typhoon was coming.

Romualdez added that people must always be prepared since weather predictions or patterns might suddenly change. (READ: Taclobanons urge community to combat disaster-related hoaxes)

“The lesson is really always be prepared because hindi natin masabi. Talagang paiba-iba ang direksyon ng hangin [at] bagyo ngayon,” he added.

(The lesson is to always be prepared because we don’t know what will happen. The direction of the wind and the typhoon does change every now and then.)

CDRRMO is also currently developing a safe city app, which will be used for disaster rescue and management. It’s expected to be launched in 2020. – Rappler.com