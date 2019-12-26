MANILA, Philippines – The municipalities of Medellin and Daanbantayan in the province of Cebu declared a state of calamity in the aftermath of Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone).

According to Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, the declaration of a state of calamity allowed the local government unit to access P3.2 million or 30% of their P10-million Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (LDRRM) fund. This was approved in a special session of the Daanbantayan council.

Shimura also said that they sought assistance from the provincial capitol for the rehabilitation of key structures, including the LDRRM office. Its roof was blown over when the typhoon passed through the province.

Apart from this, Daanbantayan received food and other relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In Medellin, the typhoon caused damage to structures such as the Daanlungsod Covered Court, the roof of which was blown over by the typhoon's strong winds.

Houses in Santa Fe and Daanbantayan were also reported as damaged, while all communications with the Santa Fe LDRRM office were cut off.

Around 50,000 people in the province of Cebu were temporarily displaced due to Typhoon Ursula. In particular, a total of 9,947 families or 49,832 individuals were evacuated in 10 cities and municipalities in the province, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

At least 16 people were killed after the typhoon made its way across the central islands of the country on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. – Rappler.com