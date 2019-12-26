MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis offered his prayers to Filipinos affected by Typhoon Ursula on Thursday, December 26.

After reciting the Angelus prayer for St Stephen's Day, the Pope said, "I unite myself to the suffering that has hit the beloved people of the Philippines because of the typhoon."

"I pray for the numerous victims, the wounded, and for their families," he added. Pope Francis then invited the people in attendance at St. Peter's Square to recite with him the Hail Mary prayer "for these people whom I love."

As of Thursday noon, Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) has claimed the lives of at least 16 people in the Visayas. Around 6 people have been reported missing in Western Visayas.

The typhoon made landfall in Eastern Samar on Christmas Eve, December 24, then made 6 more landfalls as it made it way towards the West Philippine Sea, where it is located as of this writing.

It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, December 28. As it moves away, its trough will continue to trigger rain in parts of Luzon, based on a weather advisory late Thursday afternoon. – Rappler.com