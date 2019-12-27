MANILA, Philippines – At least 28 people were killed after Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) devastated the central islands in the Philippines, according to the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

As of 6 am on Friday, December 27, the deadly typhoon’s death toll climbed to 28 across Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Most of the deaths – 13 – were recorded in Iloilo, where 6 members of one family were found dead after strong floodwaters swept them away in Batad town.

In Western Visayas, 4 people perished in Capiz and two in Aklan. Eastern Visayas recorded 8 deaths: 3 from Eastern Samar, two from Leyte, and one each from Southern Leyte, Biliran, and Samar.

There was only one recorded in death in Cebu in Central Visayas, so far.

The NDDRMC also reported two injured residents from Iloilo, while another 12 people from across the 3 regions were reported missing as of Friday morning.

Typhoon Ursula first made landfall in Eastern Samar on Christmas Eve, December 24, barrelling through the central islands of the Visayas and making 6 more landfalls as it made its way towards the West Philippine Sea. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Buildings, homes destroyed as Typhoon Ursula batters parts of Visayas)

As of 3 am on Friday, the typhoon is now 335 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 150 km/h. The tail-end of a cold front is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Leyte province and the towns of Medellin and Daanbantayan have already declared a state of calamity in the aftermath of Typhoon Ursula.

Pope Francis offered his prayers to Filipinos affected by Typhoon Ursula after reciting the Angeles prayer for St Stephen’s Day on Thursday, December 26. – Rappler.com