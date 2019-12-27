MANILA, Philippines – Of the 19 regular holidays and special non-working days declared by Malacañang for 2020, at least 11 fall near weekends.

That means a longer time off from the school or the office; or better yet, a holiday pay for those working. (LIST: Philippine holidays 2020)

Here are the 11 long weekends in 2020 you shouldn't miss:

February

Tuesday, February 25: EDSA Revolution Anniversary

Long weekend: Saturday, February 22 to Tuesday, February 25

When to take a leave? Monday, February 24

April

Holy Week

Thursday, April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy Thursday

Friday, April 10: Good Friday

Saturday, April 11: Black Saturday

Long weekend: Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12

May

Friday, May 1: Labor Day

Long weekend: Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3



June

Friday, June 12: Independence Day

Long weekend: Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14



July

Friday, July 31: Eid al-Adha*

Long weekend: Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2

*Date may vary

August

Friday, August 21: Ninoy Aquino Day

Long weekend: Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23

Monday, August 31: National Heroes’ Day

Long weekend: Saturday, August 29 to Monday, August 31

November

Undas

Sunday, November 1: All Saints’ Day

Monday, November 2: All Souls' Day

Long weekend: Saturday, October 31 to Monday, November 2

Monday, November 30: Bonifacio Day

Long weekend: Saturday, November 28 to Monday, November 30

December

Christmas

Thursday, December 24: Special non-working day

Friday, December 25: Christmas Day

Long weekend: Thursday, December 24 to Sunday, December 27



New Year's Day

Wednesday, December 30: Rizal Day

Thursday, December 31: Special non-working day

Friday, January 1: New Year's Day

Long weekend: Wednesday, December 30 to Sunday, January 3

– Rappler.com