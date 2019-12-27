LIST: Long weekends in 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Of the 19 regular holidays and special non-working days declared by Malacañang for 2020, at least 11 fall near weekends.
That means a longer time off from the school or the office; or better yet, a holiday pay for those working. (LIST: Philippine holidays 2020)
Here are the 11 long weekends in 2020 you shouldn't miss:
February
Tuesday, February 25: EDSA Revolution Anniversary
Long weekend: Saturday, February 22 to Tuesday, February 25
When to take a leave? Monday, February 24
April
Holy Week
Thursday, April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy Thursday
Friday, April 10: Good Friday
Saturday, April 11: Black Saturday
Long weekend: Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12
May
Friday, May 1: Labor Day
Long weekend: Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3
June
Friday, June 12: Independence Day
Long weekend: Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14
July
Friday, July 31: Eid al-Adha*
Long weekend: Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2
*Date may vary
August
Friday, August 21: Ninoy Aquino Day
Long weekend: Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23
Monday, August 31: National Heroes’ Day
Long weekend: Saturday, August 29 to Monday, August 31
November
Undas
Sunday, November 1: All Saints’ Day
Monday, November 2: All Souls' Day
Long weekend: Saturday, October 31 to Monday, November 2
Monday, November 30: Bonifacio Day
Long weekend: Saturday, November 28 to Monday, November 30
December
Christmas
Thursday, December 24: Special non-working day
Friday, December 25: Christmas Day
Long weekend: Thursday, December 24 to Sunday, December 27
New Year's Day
Wednesday, December 30: Rizal Day
Thursday, December 31: Special non-working day
Friday, January 1: New Year's Day
Long weekend: Wednesday, December 30 to Sunday, January 3
