MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 22 cases of fireworks-related injuries in the Philippines as of Friday, December 27. This includes cases recorded from December 21 to 6 am of December 27.

The injuries were all due to fireworks, and no stray bullet injuries or firework ingestion cases have been reported. There also have been no deaths.

The current count is 35% lower than the 34 cases recorded during the same period last year, and 79% lower than the 5-year average, according to the DOH.

Out of the 22 cases, 14 were blast or burn injuries that did not require amputation. Another 7 were eye injuries, and one was a blast or burn injury requiring amputation. Seventeen (77%) of the patients were males.

Most of the cases (6 or 27%) were recorded in the National Capital Region. Calabarzon followed with 4 cases, then Ilocos Region with 3.

Eight of the cases recorded were due to prohibited fireworks such as boga (4 cases), piccolo (2), bamboo canon (1), and mini bomb (1). Boga, luces (4), kwitis (2), and piccolo were the top fireworks involved.

A total of 56 hospitals submitted reports as of Friday. DOH's watch list includes 61 hospitals nationwide. – Rappler.com