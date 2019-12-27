MANILA, Philippines – A policeman and his niece were wounded in a shooting in Cebu City on Thursday night, December 26.

Police Patrolman Percival Eborlas was smoking alone past 9 pm outside his house at Barangay Basak San Nicolas after talking to neighbors, based on the account of Eborlas's father-in-law.

Then, a man from a gray van – which had repeatedly passed by their house, observed the father-in-law – disembarked and shot at Eborlas.

His 9-year-old niece, who came out of the house as it happened, was hit by stray bullets.

The two were immediately rushed to the hospital. Eight empty bullet shells from the gun, possibly a .45 caliber, were left at the scene when police arrived.

The Mambaling Police Station in the city is investigating whether the attempted hit was related to Eborlas's former assignment as an intelligence operative at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Eborlas is currently assigned in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Investigator and Police Master Sergeant Nicolo Gonzales said it may be possible that Eborlas had ruffled some feathers during his stint at the CCPO. Nonetheless, he said they are still verifying this information.

They are also checking if a security camera nearby was able to capture the incident.

Gonzales admitted they encountered difficulties in figuring out the case, especially with gathering witnesses. The victims' family members were also wary of talking to the police and offering details about Eborlas, even to the point of not telling which hospital he and his niece were rushed to, said Gonzales. – Rappler.com