MANILA, Philippines – A father shot and killed in cold blood a man who cursed his son Thursday night, December 26, in Pasig City.

A police report only identified the suspect as Jim-Jim, a resident of Barangay San Miguel, Pasig.

The police said Jim-Jim got mad when he was told that the victim, Rodel Magistrado, shouted expletives at his son.

At around 11 pm, Thursday, Jim-Jim and a still unidentified companion headed out to look Magistrado. They found the victim standing in front of his house along J.B. Concepcion in Barangay Caniogan, Pasig.

The police report said Jim-Jim then approached Magistrado, without saying a word. Jim-Jim then pulled out a caliber .9mm pistol and shot the victim 6 times in the body.

The suspect and his companion immediately fled, taking with them the gun.

Magistrado's wife and relatives rushed him to the Pasig City General Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Pasig City Police said they are now conducting a manhunt on the still unidentified suspect. – Rappler.com