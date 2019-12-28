PAMPANGA, Philippines – Police operatives in Angeles City arrested a suspected drug pusher and confiscated some 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) in a buy-bust operation in Santa Trinidad village late afternoon on Friday, December 27.

In a statement sent to the media, acting city police director Colonel Joyce Patrick Sangalang identified the arrested suspect as Michael Balingit, 39, resident of Northville in Barangay Cutud, Angeles City.

The city police listed Balingit as a "high -value target" in the campaign against illegal drugs. Balingit would be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Angeles City Prosecutor’s Office.

Sangalang said the seized 1.2 kilograms of shabu was worth around P6.8 million, if sold in retail through street level pushers.

Balingit was apprehended in an undercover operation when he sold P24,000 worth of shabu to a police operative. Confiscated from him were 13 knot-tied plastics containing suspected shabu, along with the marked peso bills.

Operatives planned and executed the buy-bust operation after confirming that the suspect would be carrying significant amount of illegal drugs in his backpack.

It was learned that the demand for illegal drugs became higher in December because of holiday-related parties and similar revelries. – Rappler.com