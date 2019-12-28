AKLAN, Philippines – Typhoon Ursula affected more than 80,000 families, or some 355,396 individuals, and left at least 5 people dead and some 51 injured, a report from the Aklan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said on Saturday, December 28.

A 4 pm report from the Aklan PDRRMO said two persons in Ibajay and one each in the municipalities of Batan, Malay, and New Washington were listed as fatalities.

One person was also missing and 29 were injured on December 25 in the aftermath of Typhoon Ursula in the town of Malay.

A total of 69,955 houses were partially damaged and 10,446 were totally damaged by the typhoon in 17 towns of Aklan. The capital town of Kalibo had 10,806 partially damaged houses, while 2,593 were totally damaged. New Washington tallied 8,188 partially damaged housesand 1,355 totally damaged houses.

The number of families in Kalibo itself affected by Typhoon Ursula reached 13,400 or 62,980 individuals, according to the latest damage assessment report of Aklan PDRRMO.

Typhoon Ursula also left P64.402 million in damage to agriculture and P117.995 million in damage to infrastructure in the province. Of the number, the town of Buruanga reported P97.5 million in damage to infrastructure while New Washington listed P14.295 million.

In terms of agriculture damage, Ibajay also incurred P14.545 million worth of damage, while New Washington tallied P16.889 million.

The power situation

Power has been restored in some parts of Kalibo as of 4 pm on December 28 as Task Force Kapatid of Iloilo Electric Cooperative I (Ileco I), Antique Electric Cooperative (Anteco), Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative (Zaneco), and the Aklan Electric Cooperative (Akelco) continued its restoration activities.

Most provincial and barangay roads have yet to be cleared of fallen electric posts, debris and trees under the service area of Akelco.

Last December 26, the provincial government of Aklan through Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 2019-035 placed the entire province under state of calamity. – Rappler.com