MANILA, Philippines – A fireworks storage area in Cebu caught fire and burned on Saturday afternoon, December 28.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, the incident began at around 2:24 pm at the second floor of the establishment's storage room.

The blaze reached 3rd alarm at 2:30 pm, but was declared under control half an hour later. Firefighters declared the fire out by 4 pm.

Residents near the scene heard a loud explosion then saw thick black smoke followed by fire coming from the establishment owned by 81-year-old James Berden.

The fire department estimated P100,000 in damage due to the blaze.

Authorities will check whether the owners violated rules in the safe storage of the firecrackers.

The owner's wife, Rosalie Berden, was devastated by the incident. Her husband James – who she said has been selling firecrackers for over 2 decades – is currently on medication and cannot walk anymore.

Besides currently being in charge of their business, Rosalie added she is also providing for their 3 children.

The firecrackers destroyed in the fire were supposed to be sold for the New Year's celebration. The fire also hit at least 5 rooms that James was renting out beside the storage area.

The Berden family was spared from the blaze, since they live across the storage area.– Rappler.com