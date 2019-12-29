CEBU, Philippines – Daanbantayan government in Cebu province released a total of P3.9 million worth of quick response funds (QRF), after the state of calamity was declared in the town.

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura said on Saturday, December 28, that the municipality has purchased tarpaulins to be used as makeshift roofs for houses that were damage during the onslaught of Typhoon Ursula.

"Pag-approve sa calamity fund, magpurchase mi kaganinang buntag ug mga trapal. Tag 6 meters ni... 6 by 4 meters, amo ning ipanghatag sa tanang households nga totally and partially damaged," Shimura said.

(When the calamity fund was approved, we purchased tarpaulin earlier this morning. Those were 6 by 4 meters long, to be distributed to households that were totally or partially damaged.)

Under Republic Act No 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, the QRF may only be used by local governments once a state of calamity is raised in an area.

Daanbantayan declared a state of calamity on Thursday, December 26.

Daanbantayan lost about 16,000 homes to the typhoon, of which 6,000 houses were completely destroyed while 9,765 houses were partially damaged.

Apart from the tarpaulins, Shimura said that their remaining QRF would be used to buy water-resistant plywood, to augment their previous purchase worth P3.5 million.

He said that their previous purchase may not be enough still, as a quarter of a meter of waterproof plywood is being sold at a retail price of P1,000 each. There were over 119 motorized boats that were damaged by Ursula.

With the financial limitation, Shimura said that only fishermen with small-scale fishing vessels registered at the municipal agricultural office would be provided waterproof plywood in the meantime.

Aside from their QRF, the Daanbantayan government is waiting for the approval of the Cebu province's request for financial aid, to be distributed to residents whose houses were damaged.

On Friday, December 27, Cebu Government Gwendolyn Garcia had also requested for assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas.

The typhoon exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, leaving at least 41 people dead in its wake. – Rappler.com