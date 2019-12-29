MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of New Year's Eve, the Quezon City government designted 180 zones for fireworks use and displays.

The firecracker zones were assigned under the Quezon City Police District's (QCPD) areas of responsibility, particularly in 12 police stations:

La Loma - PS1

Masambong - PS2

Talipapa - PS3

Novaliches - PS4

Fairview - PS5

Batasan - PS6

Cubao - PS7

Project 4 - PS8

Anonas - PS9

Kamuning - PS10

Galas - PS11

Eastwood - PS12

Each firecracker zone will be manned by a team of barangay officials, barangay security and development officers, and volunteers. Policemen will also inspect stations to ensure full implementation.

"Our objective is to ensure that the occurrence of fireworks-related injuries, damage to properties, and even death will be minimized,” QCPD Police Major Alexander Barredo said in a statement on Sunday, December 29.



Barredo also reiterated that the use of fireworks outside designated zones as well as the use of illegal fireworks is prohibited. Violators will be fined P5,000 and/or will be imprisoned for a year.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte encouraged the public to enjoy the fireworks displays sponsored by the city government and other partner establishments to welcome the new year.

The fireworks displays will be held at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, La Loma Area (Calavite corner A. Bonifacio Avenue, Barangay Paang Bundok), Novaliches Area (SB Plaza, Barangay Novaliches Proper), and Eastwood Mall Open Park.

The Department of Health said that as of Sunday, there were 46 firecracker-related injuries nationwide. – Rappler.com