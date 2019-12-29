BAGUIO, Philippines – A man was found dead on Sunday morning, December 29, after he was dragged by a car for almost 5 kilometers in Ilocos Norte.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Agoncillo, police chief of Batac City, said Cesar Mindana, 44, was said to have been dragged under a car driven by Roger Nartatez from Barangay Baay in Batac, Ilocos Norte till the next town of San Nicolas.

Agoncillo said that the car had no dent to show that it bumped Mindana.

It was only when another motorist told Nartatez that the car stopped.

Mindana, a laborer originally from Surigao del Sur but has since been living in Batac, was brought to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center also in Batac but he was declared dead.

Nartatez, who is from Santa Lucia in Ilocos Sur, is now facing reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.