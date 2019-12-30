MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is working on the repatriation of the bodies of two Filipinos who were killed in a car crash outside the Lucky Plaza mall in Singapore.

"The DFA stands ready to provide all the assistance needed for the victims. The DFA, through the Embassy, is now in touch with the authorities for the repatriation of the remains of the Filipino casualties," the DFA said in a statement Sunday, December 29.

The DFA expressed its condolences to the victims' families. It also gave an update on the 4 Filipinos who were injured in the crash.

"According to the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, among the injured victims, two are now in stable condition, and the other two are still undergoing intensive treatment. All victims are being assisted by the Embassy."

Just before 5 pm on Sunday, the 64-year-old driver of the car crashed the vehicle through a metal railing along Orchard Road, landing on the side road next to Lucky Plaza mall, where the group of Filipinos were standing.

The driver has already been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The Lucky Plaza mall is a popular hangout place of the Filipino community in Singapore, especially among overseas Filipino workers. – Rappler.com