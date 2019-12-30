CEBU CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – A veterenarian who just came from a slaughterhouse was killed in an ambush before dawn Monday, December 30, in Talisay City in Cebu.

A report by the Talisay City Police said Neil Pala Boligao, 48, was driving his white Toyota Hi-Lux when an unknown pair riding a motorcycle gunned him down around 2 am Monday in Sitio Maanyag, Barangay Biasong, Talisay City.

Police said Boligao, who is a resident of a resident of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, died on the spot.

According to Patrolman Eleazar Belciña, investigator of the case, two men on board a black and white DT motorcycle, approached the driver side of Boligao's vehicle while the victim was manuevering towards the main road. Boligao, the report said, just came from a slaughterhouse.

Eyewitnesses told Belciña that the passenger of the motorcycle pulled out a gun and fired several times at the victim's car. The motorcyle then fled the area.

Belciña said Boligao sustained gunshot wounds mostly in his chest.

Police also recovered in the area 5 spent shells of a possible .45 caliber pistol.

Meanwhile Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas said Boligao had just delivered hogs to be slaughtered at the Talisay City Abattoir when the incident happened.

Talisay City cops were still gathering information about the victim and looking into closed-circuit television (CCTV) near the area as of this posting. – Rappler.com