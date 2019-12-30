BAGUIO, Philippines – Two of the victims in the fatal car crash at Lucky Plaza mall in Singapore on Sunday, December 29, are sisters from La Union, and they have been working as domestic helpers for the past 30 years.

Arcely and Arlyn Nucos were among 6 friends having a picnic by the exit lane of the Lucky Plaza carpark when a black Honda crashed through a pavement railing and plunged several meters, hitting them.

Arlyn, 50, died on the spot, while her sister Arcely, 56, remains unconscious. (READ: PH to bring home Filipino victims in Singapore car crash)

In a radio interview by Bombo Radio La Union with their only brother Reynaldo, he said their family only learned about the incident after calling his wife, who was also a domestic helper in Singapore, a couple of hours after the incident.

He said their other relatives in their family compound in Barangay San Carlos in Caba, La Union, knew something was wrong when the two did not conduct their weekly video call with them.

Reynaldo and their other sibling, Alice, who is a teacher, are coordinating for the return of the body of Arlyn and the hospitalization of Arcely.

He said the two even sent money for the aguinaldo of their siblings in Caba.

The Nucos sisters have been working as domestic helpers in Singapore since 1990. They alternate their return home every two months. Arcely was set to come home this January 2020. – Rappler.com