AKLAN, Philippines – Officials warned tourists visiting Boracay Island to be alert in anticipatioin of a surge of holidaymakers and other incoveniences brought about by the devastation of Typhoon Ursula.

The Malay municipal police station Monday, December 30, urged tourists to exercise extra caution, especially at night in Boracay Island to avoid becoming victims of robbery and theft.

The island drew 1.8 million tourists from January to November, of which 964,000 were foreigners.

The local police issued the safety warning after the increase in the number of serious physical injuries complaints in Bolabog in Barangay Balabag.

"Avoid having drinks with people you barely know to avoid possibility of date rape or theft. Have good, clean fun with a group to avoid untoward incidents due to intoxication," said a post of the official Facebook account of the Malay police.

Boracay island is generally a peaceful place. However a travel caution was also raised, warning tourists against travelling or venturing alone late at night in the streets.

Tourists were also reminded to report intoward incidents at 09985986122.

Boracay is returning to business as usual after the island was slammed by Typhoon Ursula on December 25. Some bank ATMs and cash deposit machines continue to be offline. Residents and motorists also wait in long lines to get their fuel in gasoline stations.

Many resorts and establishments use power generator sets for their amenities and customer service. Commercial flights in Boracay (Caticlan) airport and boat trips from Caticlan to Boracay Island, which were cancelled during the typhoon, have resumed.

The municipal government of Malay was coordinating with gasoline stations and local banks to address gas and ATMs cash shortage in Boracay Island and mainland Malay. – Rappler.com