LEGAZPI CITY – At least 3 people were hurt when an Eagle Star bus bound for Samar fell into a 50-meter ravine in Matnog town in Sorsogon on Monday morning, December 30.

Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Philippine National Police-Bicol spokesperson, said the incident happened in Barangay Hidhid in Matnog, when the bus driver was maneuvering the vehicle on the section of the road with a descending sharp curve.

Calubaquib said 3 passengers suffered minor injuries and were brought to Matnog Medicare Hospital for medical treatment. There were 40 passengers.

“All passengers are safe but 3 passengers suffered minor injuries out of 40 passengers. The Eagle Star Bus Line has two drivers and a bus conductor onboard,” she said.

She said that the driver was brought to Matnog municipal headquarters for proper disposition.

According to the passengers, the driver allegedly tried to overtake another bus before it fell into the ravine.

Sorosogon police chief Colonel Roque Bausa said that Matnog police immediately responded to the incident and coordinated with nearby municipalities

Responders helped extract the passengers who were trapped in the bus through the bus windows.