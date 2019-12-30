AKLAN, Philippines – Agriculture secretary William Dar urged the provincial government of Aklan to intensify biosecurity measures against African Swine Fever (ASF).

Biosecurity is a set of preventive measures to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious diseases in livestocks and crops.

Dar said authorities must raise the biosecurity measures in Kalibo and Caticlan airports to contain and prevent the entry of ASF in the province.

"Kanina sa Iloilo airport, may mga turista na nagdadala ng pork bacon coming from Hong Kong. Dapat kumpiskahin lahat itong mga smuggled pork and pork products. Let us elevate our security to protect our animal industry, tulong tulong tayo," he said in a briefing at Aklan Provincial Capitol Building on Monday, December 30.

(Earlier at the Iloilo airport, there were toursists bringing in pork bacon coming from Hong Kong. These smuggled pork products should be confiscated. Let us elevate orur security to protect our animal industry and help each other.)

Dar also appealed to small backyard hog raisers not to sell and trade sick pigs to local traders.

"Ang problema natin ay ang tinitinda ng mga hog raisers na may sakit na mga baboy at hindi na dumadaan sa slaughterhouses. Huwag kayong matakot, may right to confiscate ang LGUs, kahit nakarating pa sa mga public markets. Paigtingan natin ang security measures," the agriculture chief said.

(Our problem is hog raisers sell sick hogs and don't go through slaugherhouses. Don't be afraid, as local government units have rights to confiscate, even if these products reach public markets. Let us make security measures more stringent.)

Dar said the agency will implement the ASF zoning plan to regulate the movement of pork and pork products for those affected provinces in the country to protect the hog industries.

Aklan governor Florencio Miraflores said strengthened quarantine measures are enforced in airports and seaports to stop the spread of hog disease.

The governor also issued Executive Order No. 38 organizing the ASF Prevention and Control Task Force, and Executive Order No. 46 for the temporary ban on the entry of pork and pork products from Luzon and countries affected by the deadly virus. – Rappler.com