BAGUIO, Philippines – Two of the 6 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) hit by a black Honda on Sunday afternoon, December 29, outside Lucky Plaza in Singapore have already been discharged, according to a senior Singaporean official.

Low Yen Ling, the mayor of the southwest district, said on Facebook Monday evening, December 30, that Laila Laudencia and Delmet Limbauan (referred to as Demet on her Facebook post) were already discharged while two others remain in critical condition. (READ: 2 Filipinos killed in car crash outside Lucky Plaza mall in Singapore)

“We wish and pray for the speedy recovery of Ms Arceli P Nucos and Ms Egnal L Limbauan – who remain warded under the treatment and close eyes of doctors and nurses. We’re thankful that Ms Laila F Laudencia has since been discharged and Ms Delmet L Limbauan has just been discharged from the hospital early this evening after a period of treatment,” said Low.

The news was met with cries of joy from the relatives of Laudencia in Cabaroan, San Fernando City in La Union and Limbauan from Sta.Maria in Isabela province. Egnal is also from Isabela while Arcely Nucos is a sister of Arlyn, who died in the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all the families of the 6 affected helpers, and to Ms Abigail D Leste and Ms Arlyn P Nucos who died from the impact of the accident,” Mayor Low said.

The mayor also said fellow Singaporeans have started to raise funds for the 6. (READ: PH to bring home Filipino victims in Singapore car crash)

“I know many Singaporeans are concerned for the accident victims and the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) has launched a fundraising exercise for those affected and their families at http://tiny.cc/eov5hz . MOM (The Ministry of Manpower) is working closely with CDE to assist the families of all the victims and we will provide our full support to ensure the survivors receive the best care possible for a smooth recovery,” she said.

“As we continue to keep the victims in our prayers, we also remember the many foreign domestic workers who keep our families going with their dedication and invaluable service. Both Abigail and Arlyn will be dearly missed. Many of our foreign domestic helpers have become like family to us. May we also take this time to express our thanks and appreciation to the foreign domestic helpers who serve us,” Mayor Low added.

Lucky Plaza along Orchard Park is the favorite haunt of Singapore OFWs especially on Sunday.

According to their friends, the 6 had a solid friendship and had staked out the space for the Sunday picnic.

Norma Mortela Mirce, president of the Annak ti La Union Ditoy Singapore (Children of La Union in Singapore) said that the late Arlyn Nucos was her secretary and assistant treasurer.

“Napakasipag at matulungin, (So hardworking and helpful)” she said. – Rappler.com