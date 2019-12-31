MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – At least 62 people have sustained injuries related to fireworks since December 21, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday, December 31.

The number is 63% lower than the 5-year average of 169 cases, recorded within the same period, from 6 am of December 21 to 5:59 am of December 31.

The victims were aged 1 to 71 years old, and most of them – 51 or 82% – were males. Blast or burn injuries comprised 47 or 76% of the cases. Sixteen of them sustained eye injuries.

In two cases, the victims' injuries required amputation.

The victims were from Metro Manila (27), Ilocos Region (8), Cagayan Valley (4), Central Luzon (1), Calabarzon (4), Bicol (4), Mimaropa (1), Western Visayas (3), Central Visayas (6), Davao Region (1), and Soccsksargen (3), based on reports from 50 of the 61 hospitals on the DOH's watch list.

Nearly half of the cases of injuries (29) were caused by illegal firecrackers, the DOH said. The top fireworks involved were, in order, Piccolo, Boga, Kwitis, 5-star, and Luces.

Piccolo and Boga are included among firecrackers banned by the Philippine National Police (PNP)

The PNP earlier issued a warning that its officers will be patrolling areas where fireworks are sold, and will be inspecting for illegal firecrackers.

The following are firecrackers declared illegal by the government:

Piccolo

Watusi

Giant Whistle Bomb

Giant Bawang

Large Judas Belt

Super Lolo

Lolo Thunder

Atomic Bomb

Atomic Bomb Triangulo

Pillbox

Boga

Kwiton

Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Bading

Hello Colombia

Goodbye Philippines

Manufacturing, selling, distributing, or using illegal fireworks is punishable by imprisonment of 6 months to one year, and a fine of P20,000 to P30,000.

An order from President Rodrigo Duterte limits the use of fireworks to "communal displays" sanctioned by local governments to avoid accidents and injuries.

The government urges the public to altogether refrain from using fireworks.

In Quezon City, 180 zones were designated for fireworks use and display. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also tapped 3 city-run hospitals and 10 super health centers to be on alert for firecracker-related incidents. – Rappler.com