MANILA, Philippines – In President Rodrigo Duterte's New Year message for 2020, he gave importance to the shared task of Filipinos: nation-building.

"Let us begin anew with a stronger commitment in our shared task of nation-building and ensure that all our development efforts will be made sustainable and inclusive," Duterte said in a statement on Tuesday, December 31.

Duterte asked for the active participation of Filipinos into effectively realizing the administration's policies and programs in the coming year.

"As this administration enters its fourth year, I am hopeful that all our policies and programs for the improved welfare of our citizens and the continued progress of the Philippines will be realized with the active participation of everyone," Duterte said.

While Duterte seeks more inclusive programs in the coming year, in 2019, he vetoed laws that were deemed pro-poor, such as the coconut farmers trust fund bill and the anti-endo bill. (READ: Biggest controversies Duterte faced in 2019)

The third year of Duterte's administration also showed an increasing disregard for the rule of law, leading to more human rights violations. (READ: Lawlessness in the Philippines under Duterte)

"While the New Year is indeed a time to reflect on lessons learned, it is also an opportune time to do better and aim higher," Duterte said. Will the Filipino people indeed see more inclusive development in 2020? – Rappler.com