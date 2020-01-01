MANILA, Philippines – Around 300 families entered the new year without homes after fire gutted their community in Sta Ana, Manila, in the first few hours of 2020.

Fire struck a residential area along Pasig Line St in Sta Ana during the New Year festivities, and reached the first alarm at 3:54 am.

It was raised to Task Force Bravo alarm at 5:20 am before the fire was declared under control an hour later.

Firefighters declared fire out at nearly 8 am.

DZBB reported that authorities were looking into firecrackers – widely used in the country to welcome the new year – as a possible cause of the fire. – Rappler.com