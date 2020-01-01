AKLAN, Philippines – Three houses in Boracay Island caught fire a few hours before New Year on Tuesday, December 31, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The fire incident took place at Sitio Tulubhan in Barangay Manocmanoc. Tulubhan is a fishing community with a handful of resorts on the opposite side of the famous White Beach.

Fire trucks and firefighters of BFP-Boracay substation and Boracay Fire Rescue and Ambulance Volunteers (BRFAV), water tanks of Boracay Island Water Company (BIWC) and Boracay Tubi System, Inc. (BTSI), and Kabalikat Civicom 961 Boracay responded to the fire call at around 7:30 pm.

Fire Officer III Franklin Arubang said the blaze has been under control at 8 pm and fire out at 8:15 pm. There are no reported injuries or casualties.

"May isang bahay doon na walang tao dahil halos sa trabaho sila. Karamihan mga workers at boarders ang nakatira sa nasunugan (There was a house with nobody inside because the residents were all at work. Most of the victims were workers and boarders)," he added in a phone interview.

Firefighters and volunteers had difficulty reaching the houses made of light materials. The residential houses were situated in hilly area with narrow roads.

"Mahirap tayong makapasok sa nasunugan, hilly at isolated. Maliit ang daan, brownout at halos 500 meters ang layo sa barangay road (It was difficult to reach the affected houses because they were isolated. The roads were hilly and narrow, power was out, and the houses were almost 500 meters away from the barangay road)," Arubang said.

Arubang said strong winds coming from Sibuyan sea fanned the fire, causing the flames to spread quickly.

BFP Boracay said the cause and origin of Boracay fire has yet to be determined as investigation continued. – Rappler.com