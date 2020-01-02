

PAMPANGA, Philippines – At least 7 people were killed and and over a dozen others injured in a road collision in Lubao town on New Year’s Day.



An initial report to Pampanga provincial police chief Colonel Jean Fajardo showed that the road crash happened along the portion of Jose Abad Santos Avenue, formerly known as Gapan-San Fernando-Olongapo Road, in Barangay San Agustin around 6 pm on Wednesday, January 1.



Fajardo said that according to the Lubao police report, a jeepney with 22 passengers was on its way to San Fernando City when a Nissan Navarra pickup truck suddenly crossed the road and hit the left side of the jeepney.

The jeepney driver lost control of the vehicle, which tipped on its side and landed on the opposite side of the road. An oncoming Isuzu drop-side truck rammed the jeepney.



The driver and passengers of the jeepney were brought to a hospital but 7 of he passengers were pronounced dead on arrival, police said. – Rappler.com