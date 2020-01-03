CEBU CITY, Philippines – Riding-in-tandem gunmen attacked a 74-year-old lawyer in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, on Friday morning, January 3.

Ray Moncada survived the attack but remained in critical condition, said police.

According to a police spot report, Moncada was leaving his house when he saw the two suspects waiting for him outside the gate.

The laywer immediately ran back inside upon seeing the men, but they managed to shoot at Moncada and hit him.

Dumaguete City police immediately responded to the incident and rushed Moncada to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police were still investigating the motive for the attack on the lawyer, the first recorded attack on a member of the legal profession in Negros this year.

In July 2019, lawyer Anthony Trinidad, also from Negros Oriental, was killed in an ambush in Guihulngan City. (READ: Lawyer killed in Negros Oriental ambush)

Negros Island witnessed a spate of killings in 2019. At least 21 people – 17 civilians and 4 policemen – were killed following a string of shooting incidents in Negros Island in just 10 days, from July 18 to July 28, 2019. (TIMELINE: Killings in Negros)

Radio blocktimer Dindo Generoso was shot dead in Dumaguete City in November. (READ: Radio broadcaster shot dead in Dumaguete City) – Rappler.com